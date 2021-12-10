Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos organized mega blood donation camp in country capital

New Delhi, 10th December 2021. Carrying forward the novel legacy of organizing blood camps for the last ten years, Goel Medicos under the leadership of pharmacist Basant Goel organized a blood donation camp.

The event took place on the 5th of December in the North Chajjupur region of Shahdara, New Delhi, it began at 8 am. All Covid-19 protocols as per Government guidelines such as proper masks and social distancing were maintained.

Even with the disruption of COVID-19, he still managed to organized such campaigns in the year of 2020 and 2021. As a result of this philanthropic deed, Goel Medicos has been successfully saving 500-1000 lives every year.

The campaign offered special well-thought-out gifts as an incentive to get more people to donate blood. This year, ISI-marked helmets were gifted to those who chose to donate with the selfless motive of saving the lives of those in need.

In collaboration with the We 4 Foundation, the blood donation camp was organized, wherein the people in need of blood were issued unlimited cards. These cards can be used to avail themselves of as many units of blood they require.

Goel Medicos, along with the We 4 You foundation, the Bhagwan Buddha charitable blood banks, and the Bharat Sewa Blood Center have jointly organized the event in hopes of being able to continue this life-saving tradition.

