Delhi Police's cryptic advice, "Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding"

Hopping on to the hype of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the Delhi Police on Friday made an appeal to the general public, advising them to "keep their passwords as secure as the wedding" of the Bollywood actors. Adding to a continuous rain of memes and tweets coming up regarding the grandeur and security of this marriage, the Delhi Police took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding."

This tweet was well received by the people and they couldn't stop commenting on the social media post. One user wrote, "Ha ha ha.. nice one..." Another one wrote, "Hahahah... good sense of humour." Mostly those who work in the police or law enforcement are usually considered to be grim and serious. However, over the past few years, there have been various instances where the Police departments have used wit and humour to get their message across, and they have done a great job all along.

The excitement of Vicky and Katrina's marriage had been soaring high as the couple had shrouded the whole wedding in secrecy. The guests attending the wedding were already instructed not to bring phones and even special codes were assigned to them. The two, who tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur yesterday, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning. (ANI)

