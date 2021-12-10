Samantha, Pratik Gandhi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, more bag big awards at Filmfare OTT 2021

In an effort to laud the creativity of the OTT category in India, Filmfare hosted the MyGlammFilmfare OTT Awards 2021 on December 9, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Packed with the best of talent from the world of OTT entertainment, the award ceremony bestowed the Black Lady upon some of the finest content creators, actors, and their creations.

The Filmfare OTT Awards have been designed to honour the most unique stories, imaginative narratives and exemplary talent from India's emerging digital entertainment industry. The event was attended by a powerhouse of talent including Hansal Mehta, Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Samantha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amruta Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Jaideep Ahlawat and Manav Kaul, among many others.

Popular stars from the Indian entertainment industry who graced the red carpet were Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Pandey, Alayah F and Abhimanyu Dasani, among others. The event was hosted by Sophie Choudry and Cyrus Sahukar. 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' won the most awards across categories in addition to bagging the award for the Best Series. The winners of the night were Pratik Gandhi (Best Actor in a Drama Series Male), Sharib Hashmi (Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series Male), Nawazuddin Siddiqui(Best Actor in a Web Original Film Male and Ashutosh Rana(Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film Male), who reminisced their journey in OTT so far, leading up to the grand night.

Popular actors Samantha(Best Actor in a Drama Series Female), Amruta Subhash (Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series Film Female), Konkona Sen Sharma(Best Actor in a Web Original Film Female) and Radhika Madan(Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film Female), expressed their excitement and gratitude to their directors, writers and industry peers who have always encouraged them to do better. The award ceremony also lauded and celebrated talented artistes in the critics category with 'Mirzapur' season 2 bagging the Best Series (Critics), Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar who won Best Director (Critics), Manoj Bajpayee who won the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) was won by Huma Qureshi.

Full list of the award winners: Best Series : 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story'

Best Director, Series: Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story' Best Actor, Series (Male) Drama: Pratik Gandhi 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story'

Best Actor, Series (Female) Drama: Samantha 'The Family Man season 2' Best Actor, Series (Male) Comedy: Jameel Khan for 'Gullak Season 2'

Best Actor, Series (Female) Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni 'Gullak Season 2' Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Drama: Sharib Hashmi 'The Family Man season 2'

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Drama: Amruta Subhash 'Bombay Begums ' Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Comedy: Vaibhav Raj Gupta 'Gullak Season 2'

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Comedy: Sunita Rajwar 'Gullak Season 2' Best Comedy (Series/Special): 'Gullak Season 2'

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): 'Bad Boy Billionaires' Best Film, Web Original: 'Serious Men'

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Serious Men' Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Konkona Sen Sharma 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Ashutosh Rana 'Pagglait' Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Radhika Madan 'Ray'

Best Series (Critics): 'Mirzapur Season 2' Best Director (Series) Critics: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar 'Family Man 2'

Best Actor Male- Drama (Series) Critics: Manoj Bajpayee 'Family Man season 2' Best Actor Female- Drama (Series) Critics: Huma Qureshi 'Maharani'

Best Actor Male- Comedy (Series) Critics: Sunil Grover 'Sunflower' Best Actor Female- Comedy (Series) Critics: Kani Kusruti 'Ok Computer'

Best Original Story (series): Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar 'The Family Man season 2' Best Dialogue (series): Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story'

Best Original Screenplay (series): Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Suman Kumar and Suparn S Varma 'The Family Man season 2' Best Adapted Screenplay (series): Saurav Dey, Sumit Purohit 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'

Best Original Soundtrack (series): Achint Thakkar 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' Best Background Music: Achint Thakkar 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'

Best Costume Design (series): Arun J. Chauhan 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' Best Editor (Series): Sumit Purohit and Kunal Walve 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'

Best Production Design: Payal Ghose and Tarpan Shrivastava 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' Best Cinematographer (series): Pratham Mehta 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'

Bets VFX (series): Raghav Rai 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' (ANI)

