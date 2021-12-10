Left Menu

'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Yvonne Strahovski becomes mother for second time

Australian actor Yvonne Strahovski of 'The Handmaid's Tale' fame is now officially a "mama of two." She announced the arrival of her husband Tim Loden's second child on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:25 IST
'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Yvonne Strahovski becomes mother for second time
Yvonne Strahovski (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Australian actor Yvonne Strahovski of 'The Handmaid's Tale' fame is now officially a "mama of two." She announced the arrival of her husband Tim Loden's second child on Thursday. Yvonne shared a photo of herself and the little one with the caption, "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo."

She revealed that she was about "halfway through" her second pregnancy on the red carpet of 'The Tomorrow War' in June. At the premiere, she jokingly told E! News, "Here it is! It's been a big fat secret this whole time." "We've been promoting the film virtually, so I've managed to not really talk about it. So, I have a couple of things to celebrate tonight," she continued.

For the past two years, her and Tim's son William has been only child, just like her, so the actor said she was looking forward to "experiencing a family of four." Beyond expanding their family, she shared that she's looking forward to "watching their personalities come alive," adding, "It's just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids."

Yvonne and Tim, who she married in the summer of 2017, welcomed their first child in October 2018. "My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!" she wrote at the time. As per E! News, the actor occasionally shares a glimpse into her life with William and Tim. In July, she posted a photo with her son as they enjoyed a day on the beach, captioning the sweet pic, "Scored a smooch #readyfortheweekend." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021