Succession Season 4 can be followed by one more season, says Georgia Pritchett

More than two years later after long delays, Succession Season 3 finally kicked off on October 17, 2021. Although the last episode is yet to air, a few days after its release the fourth season is officially renewed on October 26.

"With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," said HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi.

"This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

There is only one episode of Succession Season 3 left to release on December 12, 2021. As there is two years gap between the second and the third season of Succession, creator Jesse Armstrong shared his idea about the final series with Variety.

When he was asked about the timeframe or the number of seasons, he said, "I don't want to say. I don't have a good definitive answer to that. All I know is there's a promise in the "Succession" title, and it can't go on forever."

He also spoke on what could happen in Succession Season 4. He said, "It's important for me, I think, as showrunner to have a (series finale) pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers. But it's not immutable. That's up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it goes."

However, the writer cum executive producer, Georgia Pritchett believes there could be two more seasons of the satirical black comedy-drama.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett told The Times. "We're at the end of filming season 3, so at this point (Armstrong) is saying only one more," She said.

Currently, the release date for Succession season 4 is yet to be revealed. However, Succession Season 3 Episode 29 titled 'All the Bells Say' will be out on December 12, 2021.

The Synopsis for Succession Season 3 Episode 28: "The Roys travel to Tuscany for Caroline's wedding. Kendall demands a sit-down with Logan over dinner, where he requests taking the $2 billion buyouts to permanently uncouple himself from his "evil" father, but Logan refuses.

Caroline admits to Shiv she never wanted children and encourages Shiv not to bear one of her own; out of spite, Shiv asks to have a child with Tom but tells him during sex that she does not love him, later passing it off as foreplay.

GoJo's stock price soars after Matsson sends a tweet suggesting he has received major financing; Roman goes to meet him and discovers that Matsson is interested in a merger of equals with Waystar rather than an acquisition. Logan accepts the renewed terms, but Waystar's meeting with GoJo's bankers is derailed when Roman mistakenly sends a photo of his penis to Logan instead of Gerri. Kendall drunkenly floats facedown in his pool, and slowly lets his head sink into the water."

