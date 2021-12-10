Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal distributes sweets to media persons

After Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal got married to Katrina Kaif yesterday, the grooms' father Sham Kaushal was seen today distributing sweets to media persons outside the Jaipur airport.

After Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal got married to Katrina Kaif yesterday, the grooms' father Sham Kaushal was seen today distributing sweets to media persons outside the Jaipur airport. In a viral video making the rounds on the internet, Sham, who is a veteran action director in films, could be heard saying, "Aap sab log milkar mooh mith kar lijiye," while distributing sweets to the reporters.

After their grand wedding on Thursday, Vicky and Katrina had also sent out sweets for the media people who were present outside the royal wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The newlyweds had sent out laddoos and other sweets for them in a kind gesture. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with 'Mehendi', followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. (ANI)

