Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan enjoys qawwali night at Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' in Delhi, took some time out of her busy schedule and sought divine blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:31 IST
Sara Ali Khan enjoys qawwali night at Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' in Delhi, took some time out of her busy schedule and sought divine blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah. The 26-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to share a few videos of herself where she could be see seen enjoying a special 'Jumma night' qawwali session at Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah.

In the clips, Sara could be seen swinging in joy while listening to 'Kun Faya Kun' sung by the qawwali singers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah. In another story, Sara also shared a picture of herself seeking divine bliss at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Sara has delighted the audience as Rinku in the trailer and her song 'Chaka Chak' from her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021