Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says she felt "frozen" when Epstein climbed into bed

A fourth Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified at the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Friday, recalling that she felt "frozen" when the late financier Jeffrey Epstein climbed into bed with her at his New Mexico ranch when she was 16.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:42 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says she felt "frozen" when Epstein climbed into bed

A fourth Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified at the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Friday, recalling that she felt "frozen" when the late financier Jeffrey Epstein climbed into bed with her at his New Mexico ranch when she was 16. The testimony by the woman, Annie Farmer, comes as the prosecution has said it could rest its case by the end of the week.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges for her alleged role in recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Her attorneys say she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive. The financier killed himself at age 66 in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Farmer said she was 16 when she visited Epstein at the ranch in the spring of 1996. Farmer said she believed Epstein would help pay for her college education. She said she felt uncomfortable going to Epstein's ranch because he had held her hand and caressed her in a movie theater during an earlier meeting in New York. But Farmer testified that she didn't believe Epstein would touch her at the ranch with Maxwell present.

While at the ranch, Farmer agreed to receive a massage from Maxwell, who touched her breasts during the massage, Farmer said. The door was open, and while she did not see Epstein during the encounter, she said she thought he was nearby.

"I just had this sense that he could see me," Farmer said. "I just wanted so badly to get off the table and have this massage be done." Later on, Farmer said she was in bed when Epstein opened the door to her room and playfully told her that he wanted to "cuddle." He then got into her bed and "pressed his body into me."

"I felt kind of frozen" she said. She said she had to use the bathroom, which she described as an "excuse" to get away from Epstein.

Before Farmer's testimony, jurors had heard from three women who said they were teenagers when Maxwell set them up for sexual abuse by Epstein. Those witnesses said Maxwell encouraged them to give Epstein massages that would escalate into sexual encounters. Farmer, the only one of the four to testify under her full name, said she had no further contact with Epstein or Maxwell after the New Mexico trip.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan instructed jurors that any physical contact Farmer had with Epstein was not "illegal sexual activity" under New Mexico's laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021