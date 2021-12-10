Left Menu

30-km green corridor to transport heart for surgery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:58 IST
A 30-km green corridor from a private hospital in Gurgaon to another facility in Delhi was set up on Friday for transporting a heart harvested from a brain-dead patient for a transplant surgery, hospital authorities said.

The cadaveric heart was retrieved from a 53-year-old woman patient from Haryana, who was declared brain dead after suffering a brain haemorrhage, they said.

The heart was seamlessly transported covering a distance of 30 km in a matter of just 37 minutes and 58 seconds, with the cooperation of the Gurgaon police and the Delhi police, the hospital authorities said.

The heart was transported to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, to perform a life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 50-year-old man, Max healthcare said in a statement.

Dr Naresh Goyal, senior director, interventional cardiology at the hospital, who had been treating the recipient, said, “The patient had been suffering with heart ailments for a while now, and has undergone stenting twice since 2016. He was battling for his life in the last six months to the extent of recurrent hospitalisations. Hence, the transplantation was the last resort that we advised to save his life.” PTI KND TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

