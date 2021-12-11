Left Menu

HBO developing ‘Six Feet Under’ follow-up series

The popular show centred on the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, along with their friends and lovers.According to Variety, Ball and executive producers of the original series -- Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari -- are all attached to executive produce the new project.Details of the revival are still under the wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:46 IST
HBO developing ‘Six Feet Under’ follow-up series
  • Country:
  • United States

A follow-up series to Alan Ball's ''Six Feet Under'' is in the works at HBO.

Created and produced by Ball, ''Six Feet Under'' ran for five seasons on HBO from 2001-2005. The popular show centred on the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, along with their friends and lovers.

According to Variety, Ball and executive producers of the original series -- Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari -- are all attached to executive produce the new project.

Details of the revival are still under the wraps. No writer or director is currently attached with the project. The original ensemble drama starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Jeremy Sisto, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. It was produced by Actual Size Films and The Greenblatt/Janollari Studio. ''Six Feet Under'' received total 53 Emmy nominations in its time on the air, winning nine. The show also won multiple Golden Globe awards, including best drama series in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021