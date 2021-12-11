Left Menu

Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' adds Nina Toussaint-White, Bahador Foladi

Actors Nina Toussaint-White and Bahador Foladi have joined the cast of Gerard Butler-starrer Kandahar.The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films Angel Has Fallen, Felon and Greenland.Kandahar is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-12-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 13:47 IST
Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar' adds Nina Toussaint-White, Bahador Foladi
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Nina Toussaint-White and Bahador Foladi have joined the cast of Gerard Butler-starrer ''Kandahar''.

The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films ''Angel Has Fallen'', ''Felon'' and ''Greenland''.

''Kandahar'' is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based of Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

Bulter, 52, will play Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission.

Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

Details of Toussaint-White and Foladi's characters are still under wraps, reported Deadline. The movie will also feature Bollywood actor Ali Fazal in a pivotal role.

''Kandhar'' is being produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing titles like ''John Wick'' series and ''Sicario'', G-BASE and Capstone Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021