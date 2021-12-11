British version of 'Saturday Night Live' in the works at Sky

Left Menu

'Saturday Night Live' is heading to the UK! A British adaptation of the NBC late-night sketch show is in early development at Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:56 IST
'Saturday Night Live'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Saturday Night Live' is heading to the UK! A British adaptation of the NBC late-night sketch show is in early development at Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky. 'Saturday Night Live' has been adapted in a number of territories, including China, Japan, West Asia, France, Italy, Poland and Brazil. The show also recently returned to Korea after a few years' hiatus, reported Variety.

The tie-up is hardly surprising given both Sky and NBC share the same parent company, and such collaborations have been mooted ever since Comcast outbid Fox to snap up the European media company for USD 39 billion back in 2018. Given the US/UK crossover of talent, a British version of the show could be substantial, and it's believed local comedians are already throwing their hats in the ring to take part. However, Britain doesn't have the same culture around late-night programming as the US and it's much harder to get shows away in late time slots.

The original US version is produced in association with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels as creator and executive producer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

