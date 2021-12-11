Left Menu

Mallika Dua shares President Kovind's condolence letter post demise of Vinod Dua

President Ram Nath Kovind recently extended his condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Vinod Dua.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:22 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind recently extended his condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Vinod Dua. Mallika Dua, comedian and daughter of the late journalist, on Saturday, shared a picture of the condolence letter addressed to her by the President of India.

In the letter, President Kovind expressed his grief on hearing about the sad demise of her father. Further, in the letter, he shared words of praise for her father as an excellent journalist.

Mallika expressed her gratitude for the condolences by adding a folded hands emoticon in the comments section. Vinod Dua passed away on December 4 at the age of 67.

The 67-year-old journalist, who was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist. Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals. (ANI)

