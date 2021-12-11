Left Menu

Thalapathy Vijay finishes filming for 'Beast'

The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.Sun Pictures, who is backing Beast, shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director.

South star Thalapathy Vijay has completed shoot of his upcoming film ''Beast'', the producers announced on Saturday. The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, who is backing ''Beast'', shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director. ''Here’s a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay’s last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @manojdft @nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastShootWrap,'' the tweet read.

Dilipkumar, best known for ''Kolamaavu Kokila'', shared the same photograph on his social media account and expressed his excitement over working with Vijay. ''#absolutepleasure @actorvijay @sunpictures,'' he wrote. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, who returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.

''Beast'' is scheduled to release in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

