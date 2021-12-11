Left Menu

2 killed, another injured as house collapses in J&K's Poonch

A 14-year-old girl and her aunt were killed while another minor was injured as their mud house collapsed in Poonch district here on Saturday, officials said. The kutcha house belonging to Ashaq Hussain in Mangnar village near Poonch town collapsed abruptly, trapping the trio inside, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:22 IST
A 14-year-old girl and her aunt were killed while another minor was injured as their mud house collapsed in Poonch district here on Saturday, officials said. The 'kutcha' house belonging to Ashaq Hussain in Mangnar village near Poonch town collapsed abruptly, trapping the trio inside, the officials said. The impact was such that Hussain's wife Zareena Akhtar (26) and niece Rahila Kousar (14) died while the locals rescued the couple's eight-year-old daughter Asma, they said. She was rushed to hospital. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known, they said.

