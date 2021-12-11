Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit remembers 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar on his 99th birth anniversary

Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar would have turned 99 if he was alive on Saturday. While the whole cinema industry and its fans are remembering him on his birth anniversary, veteran actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartfelt note while missing him on the special occasion.

Madhuri Dixit remembers 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar on his 99th birth anniversary
Late legendary actor Dilip Kumar would have turned 99 if he was alive on Saturday. While the whole cinema industry and its fans are remembering him on his birth anniversary, veteran actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartfelt note while missing him on the special occasion. Taking to her Instagram story, Madhuri shared a throwback picture of herself with the late legendary actor and his wife-actor Saira Banu.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#majormissing you #Dilipji You have left an indelible mark on our hearts and will forever be cherished #DilipKumarbirthanniversary." For the unversed, the 54-year-old diva has shared the screen space with the 'Tragedy King' in two films--1990 'Izzatdaar' and 1989 'Kanoon Apna Apna'.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery. Speaking of his acting career, it had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998.

Dilip Kumar will always remain alive in the hearts of his millions of fans through all of these remarkable films. He is currently survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

