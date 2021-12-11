Left Menu

Sunny Kaushal calls him 'acha devar' as he bonds with 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif on her Haldi ceremony

It's been two days since the much-awaited celebrity wedding of the year 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has happened, but fans can't still get over the dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities.

Sunny Kaushal, Katrina Kaif with her mother and sisters (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny shared a picture on his Instagram handle that sees him hooting with joy as his 'parjai ji' (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif arrives for the Haldi ceremony.

In the picture, Katrina could be seen clad in an ivory coloured dress with heavy embroidery. Her sisters could be seen holding a pink dupatta over her head that is a tradition in a Punjabi wedding. Sharing the picture that captures Sunny dancing his heart out at the ceremony, he wrote, "Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye... " (Performing the duty of a good brother-in-law...)

The post was liked by more than two lakh fans and followers while many left heartfelt messages in the comments section. Katrina and Vicky shared the first official pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram handle, on Saturday morning, with the caption, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Isabelle welcomed Kaushal into her family by writing, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," adding a string of heart emoticons to it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

