Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse of making of 'Durgamati' on film's first anniversary

It's been a year that Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgamati' was released on Amazon Prime Video. Taking to social media, 'the hero' of the film, Padnekar, shared some behind-the-scenes visuals from the film sets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:19 IST
Bhumi Pednekar as 'Durgamati' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's been a year that Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgamati' was released on Amazon Prime Video. Taking to social media, 'the hero' of the film, Padnekar, shared some behind-the-scenes visuals from the film sets. Pednekar, who lifted the whole film on her shoulders as a leader took to her Instagram handle and shared some interesting behind the scenes (BTS) visuals from the shoot of the horror drama.

"#one year of Durgamati," she captioned the post with a string of folded hands emotions. Durgamati which is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer south film, Bhaagamathie marks Akshay Kumar's second movie as a producer. He himself stated in an interview that the role of Chanchal, the IAS officer reminded him of Bhumi and hence she was chosen for it.

Helmed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar with Mahie Gill, Cape of Good Films and Arshad Warsi also being a part of it, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar the Abundantia Entertainment has been released on December 11, 2020, and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

