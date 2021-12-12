I base my characters on real people: '420 IPC' director Manish Gupta

Ahead of the release of '420 IPC', director Manish Gupta opened up about his process of filmmaking, sharing he likes to make films based on real people. "I base my characters on real people and I stay away from stereotypes. People in real life are never completely good or bad. They are usually grey with varying degrees of good or bad. So, I infuse my characters with motivations and traits like those of real people. Writing comes very naturally to me because I approach it as an organic process. Once my research is complete, the script flows on its own. Directing a film comes effortlessly to me because while writing the script, I've already directed it on paper," he said.

According to Manish, "writing and direction are very deeply interlinked." "That's why I've been the solo screenplay and dialogue writer for all the films directed by me so far namely, Darna Zaroori Hai (main story), The Stoneman Murders, Hostel, Rahasya & now 420 IPC," he added.

'420 IPC' , which features Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra in the lead role, will be out on ZEE5 on December 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)