Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps 'Citadel' shoot

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday said she has finished filming for her upcoming Amazon Studios series Citadel, produced by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The 39-year-old actor took, who began working on Citadel in January, took to Instagram and shared pictures with the cast and crew of the show from London.

Updated: 12-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:18 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday said she has finished filming for her upcoming Amazon Studios series ''Citadel'', produced by ''Avengers: Endgame'' directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The 39-year-old actor took, who began working on ''Citadel'' in January, took to Instagram and shared pictures with the cast and crew of the show from London. She described the experience of shooting for the series as ''intense''.

''It's a wrap on #Citadel Phew... A whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here, some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it... It will be worth it! Onwards and upwards,'' Chopra Jonas wrote.

''Citadel'' is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Chopra Jonas and ''Game of Thrones'' star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as ''Skyscraper'' and ''Papillon''.

The Indian series will be developed by ''The Family Man'' fame director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Described as an action-packed spy series with a ''compelling emotional center'', ''Citadel'' is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Keanu Reeves-led '''The Matrix Resurrections'', slated to hit the cinemas on December 22.

