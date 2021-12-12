Left Menu

Celeste Barber to star in Netflix dramedy Series ‘Wellmania’

Im stoked to be working with Netflix and tell this Australian story to an international audience, and to also be an executive producer so I can boss people around, Barber said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:36 IST
Australian actor-comedienne Celeste Barber is set to headline Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama ''Wellmania''.

According to Deadline, the series is inspired by Brigid Delaney's novel ''Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness''.

Barber will also serve as executive producer on the show that has received an eight-episode order by Netflix.

''Wellmania''is co-created by Delaney and Benjamin Law of ''The Family Law'' fame.

''When human tornado Liv (Barber) has a major health crisis, she is forced to rethink her 'live fast die young' attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quick, and reclaim her old life,'' the plotline reads.

Fremantle Australia is producing the show.

The principal photography will take place in Gadigal Country, Eora Nation in Sydney, Australia.

"I'm so excited about this project, the whole team is awesome. We've been working on it for a while and I've been busting to tell everyone about it. ''I'm drawn to projects that center around interesting, dynamic and complex lead female characters and that's exactly what 'Wellmania' is. I'm stoked to be working with Netflix and tell this Australian story to an international audience, and to also be an executive producer so I can boss people around,'' Barber said. This will the actor-comedienne's second collaboration with Netflix after the animated feature ''Back to the Outback'', in which she voiced the character of Kayla the koala.

