PM Modi wishes good health to Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt greetings to superstar Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:09 IST
PM Modi and Rajinikanth (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt greetings to superstar Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

In October, Modi met Rajinikanth in Delhi after the latter received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajinikanth had shared a picture with Modi from their meeting on Twitter and had expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister.

"Happy to have met the President and Prime Minister, and received their congratulations and wishes," Rajinikanth had tweeted. Thalaiva had paid a visit to Modi along with his wife Latha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

