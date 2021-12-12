Left Menu

3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak

Firefighters in Sicily were digging through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Sunday in the search for six missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three, authorities said.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:50 IST
3 dead, 6 missing in explosion in Sicily caused by gas leak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Firefighters in Sicily were digging through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Sunday in the search for six missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three, authorities said. The building was occupied by nine members of an extended family, and two visiting relatives — a heavily pregnant woman and her husband — were also on the premises when the explosion occurred late Saturday in the town of Ravenusa, firefighters said. Two women were rescued overnight. One of them, 80-year-old Rosa Carmina, told La Repubblica daily that the lights went out suddenly "and the ceiling and floors collapsed.'' Her sister-in-law, who lived on the floor above her, also survived and was rescued from beneath a pile of rubble. The explosion also collapsed three other buildings that appear to have been unoccupied, and shattered windows in three more. "It was certainly a gas leak that created created a bubble of methane," the head of Sicily's civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, told ANSA. He said that a preliminary finding indicates that the functioning of an elevator may have set off the explosion, which was then fed by a gas space heater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021