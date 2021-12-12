Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on late actor's 41st birth anniversary

Marking Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary on Sunday, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill shared a throwback picture of the late actor that will melt your heart.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:43 IST
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on late actor's 41st birth anniversary
Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Marking Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary on Sunday, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill shared a throwback picture of the late actor that will melt your heart. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen wearing a white tee and flaunting one of his brightest smiles.

She edited the photo to add angel-like wings on Sidharth. The background was lit with lights all around and a beam of light was falling on him from behind. Shehnaaz did not write anything in the post's caption but added a white heart emoji there. Fans took to the comments section and showered the post with loads of love by commenting with heart and crying emojis.

Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021