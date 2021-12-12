Guj Guv inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Surat, Union minister Naqvi hails initiative

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday inaugurated the 34th 'Hunar Haat' here and said the initiative was playing a pivotal role in protection and promotion of the several thousand year old traditional legacy of arts and craftsmanship in the country, many of which were on the verge of extinction.

He said artisans and craftsmen of 'Hunar Haat' have revived the country's heritage of art and skill, increased India's prestige and pride, adding that it had also strengthened the campaign of 'vocal for local'.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' had proved to be a ''powerful perfect platform” for 3 Vs or ''Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas''.

The Narendra Modi government has not only protected the country's legacy of art and craftsmanship but has also provided markets and opportunities for indigenous products, the minister said.

Handmade products from over 30 states and Union Territories as well as traditional dishes are available in the 300 stalls in the 34th 'Hunar Haat' here, with more than 600 artisans and craftsmen participating.

Various cultural and musical programmes by renowned artistes as well as a 'Vishwakarma vatika' are prime attractions at the 'Hunar Haat' here.

