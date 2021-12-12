Man complains of burnt omelette, vendor hits him with frying pan

A man was hit on the head with a hot frying pan after he complained that his omelette was burnt, police in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur said on Sunday.

The accused omelette vendor has been identified as Vinod Rathod (48) while the man who got hit was Amravati resident Sandip Sayare, an official said.

''Sayare alighted at the railway station nearby and had ordered an omelette costing Rs 40. The argument started after he demanded that his burnt omelette be replaced. Rathod has been charged under sections 324 and 504 of IPC for hitting Sayare, which landed the latter in hospital,'' he said.

