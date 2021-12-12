Left Menu

Akshay Kumar shares selfie featuring 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday caught up with his 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush and shared a selfie of their moment on social media.

Updated: 12-12-2021 21:20 IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday caught up with his 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush and shared a selfie of their moment on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which featured both the actors.

In the post's caption, Akshay wrote, "Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. 'Sir, I always look up to you,' he said. I replied, 'I look up to your amazing talent.' Then we both looked up. And this happened." The image showed Dhanush wearing light blue colour denim paired with a black tee. He wore a dark blue jacket on top of it. On the other hand, Akshay could be seen sporting an off-white coloured jumpsuit that he paired with a black cap.

The earlier launched trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' gave audiences a glimpse of the core of the film, a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay. The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

'Atrangi Re' is set to release on December 24 only on Disney Plus Hotstar. (ANI)

