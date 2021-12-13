Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, an emblematic figure of ranchera music, died on Sunday at the age of 81, according to a message posted on his official Instagram account. Fernandez died at 6:15 a.m. local time, the post said. He had been suffering medical complications after a fall at his home that injured his cervical spine and required an operation.

Garth Dennis of reggae band Black Uhuru dies at 72

Garth Dennis, a musician who helped pioneer an electronic and echo-driven style of reggae in the 1980s as a leader of the band Black Uhuru, has died, Jamaica's culture ministry said on Saturday. He was 72. The cause of death was not immediately known.

'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

Audiences didn't open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen. "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That's cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless "West Side Story" endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.

Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, vowed to combat inflation and joked about his lack of cooking skills during his first late-night TV appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show" on Friday. Biden, 79, told host Jimmy Fallon that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them make their own breakfast at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)