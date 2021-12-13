Left Menu

India's Harnaaz Sandhu enters top 3 at Miss Universe 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has entered the top 3 finalists at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which is currently being held in Eilat, Israel.

ANI | Eilat | Updated: 13-12-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 08:32 IST
Harnaaz Sandhu with Steve Harvey (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's Harnaaz Sandhu has entered the top 3 finalists at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which is currently being held in Eilat, Israel. Joining her at this final step to win the crown are contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

The extravaganza features the return of Steve Harvey as host. Harnaaz, who is representing India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh.

Fans all over India are cheering on social media, hoping for Harnaaz to bring the crown home. So far, India has won begged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

