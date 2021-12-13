Left Menu

Armie Hammer leaves rehab months after sexual assault allegations

Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after spending more than half a year there amid a police investigation over sexual assault allegations.The 35-year-old actor had joined the Florida-based program for drug, alcohol, and sex issues in May.In a statement to E

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-12-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 11:24 IST
Armie Hammer leaves rehab months after sexual assault allegations
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Call Me By Your Name'' actor Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after spending more than half a year there amid a police investigation over sexual assault allegations.

The 35-year-old actor had joined the Florida-based program for drug, alcohol, and sex issues in May.

In a statement to E! Online, Hammer's attorney said the actor was doing great after leaving the facility. ''I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great,'' the statement read. It was reported in March that the actor was under police investigation after a woman alleged she was violently raped by him in 2017.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson had said at the time that Hammer was the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on February 3. Hours before the investigation, a woman called Effie accused Hammer of rape in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021