Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to release on Netflix

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:41 IST
Comedy thriller ''Looop Lapeta'', starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, will premiere exclusively on streaming platform Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, ''Looop Lapeta'' is the Hindi-language remake of Tom Tykwer's celebrated German cult classic ''Run Lola Run''.

The upcoming film is directed by debutant Aakash Bhatia.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, they were thrilled to release the movie on the streamer. ''At Netflix, we want to bring the most entertaining films to our members and 'Looop Lapeta' is the perfect addition to our growing film slate. Aakash's distinctive treatment and style married with this layered story, an unconventional plot, and remarkable performances by an ensemble cast, makes this a truly unique film,'' Rao said in a statement.

Calling ''Looop Lapeta'' an exciting combination of comedy and thriller, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said, the premiere of the film on Netflix will ensure that it reaches a wider audience. ''At Sony Pictures Films India we lay emphasis on working with new directors and talent who want to tell stories that are brave, different, entertaining and can cross over. The premiere of the film exclusively on Netflix will ensure that the film reaches a diverse global audience and will help us popularise Indian content across the world,” he said.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Managing Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, said they were delighted to be launching Bhatia as director and for teaming up with Netflix. The streamer is yet to announce the premiere date for ''Looop Lapeta''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

