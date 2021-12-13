Left Menu

There's nothing more beautiful than seeing your children achieve their dreams. On Monday, the 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu made her family proud by clinching Miss Universe 2021 crown in Eilat, Israel.

Will welcome Harnaaz in grand style: Miss Universe 2021's family
There's nothing more beautiful than seeing your children achieve their dreams. On Monday, the 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu made her family proud by clinching Miss Universe 2021 crown in Eilat, Israel. In a conversation with ANI, Harnaaz's brother Harnoor Sandhu and mother Ruby Sandhu expressed their joy and informed that they are planning a grand welcome for her.

"Dhoom dhaam se hum Harnaaz ka swagat karenge. (We will welcome her in grand style). She deserves it. We all are proud of her. When she called us after winning the pageant, we all started crying. It was an emotional moment for all of us. With her win, she has inspired millions of girls out there," Harnoor said, revealing he fondly calls Harnaaz as 'Candy'. Harnaaz's victory has left her mother speechless.

"I don't know how to express my feelings. She made the whole Sandhu family proud. She is a determined girl. She has been active and confident since childhood. Today, her dream got fulfilled. I could not thank God enough," she expressed. Punjab-based Harnaaz was in the top 3 round with Nadia Ferreira and Lalela Mswane. She was crowned Miss Universe 2021 by Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

Only two Indians have won the Miss Universe title before Harnaaz - Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. (ANI)

