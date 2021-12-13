Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' to stream on Prime Video from Dec 17

Multiple National Award-winning movie ''Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'', starring South star Mohanlal, will premiere on streaming platform Prime Video starting on December 17 in India.

Written and directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the Malayalam magnum opus was released theatrically earlier this month.

''Marakkar'' also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, the late Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

According to the streamer, the lavishly mounted period drama is a biopic of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is considered to be one of the greatest naval chiefs of India. It has been adapted from various novels and written texts about Marakkar.

''Set in the late 15th century and early 16th century, the movie is based on the story of the fearless seafarer of the Malabar Coast, Kunjali Marakkar, who later became the naval commander of the Zamorin (Samoothiri), the Ruler of Calicut, and defeated the Portuguese in a naval battle,'' reads the official synopsis.

Mohanlal, who plays the title role of Marakkar in the film, said this story will touch the hearts and emotional strings of every Indian.

''I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India's very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore,'' the star said in a statement.

''To be able to bring it to life on such an extraordinary scale is a dream come true for me. I am more than happy about the digital premiere of Marakkar on Prime Video, which will give viewers across the country an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families,'' he added.

Director Priyadarshan said 'Marakkar' is not just a movie but an experience that will be remembered forever.

''I am super excited about the digital premiere of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on Prime Video. This film is very close to my heart and has been a collective dream for Lalettan and me for the last 20 years. I am thankful to him for his support in making this project a reality,'' the filmmaker said.

''I am happy and thrilled that it will be watched by audiences across India and cannot wait for the digital premiere on Prime Video,'' he further said.

Manish Menghani, Head of Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India added, ''We are delighted to collaborate once again with Aashirvad Cinemas and bring the unbeatable actor-director combination of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, reinforced by a fabulous cast and crew, to our audiences. Prime Video takes pride in taking a customer-first approach and we are thrilled to end the year with this much-awaited, mega entertainer.'' Credited to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema, ''Marakkar'' won the best feature film, best special effects, and best costume awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.

Subscribers in India can watch the critically-acclaimed film on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages as well.

