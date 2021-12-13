Har Hindustani ki naz: Sushmita Sen to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Left Menu

'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' --- that's how India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who won the 70th edition of the coveted beauty pageant on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:41 IST
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' --- that's how India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen congratulated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who won the 70th edition of the coveted beauty pageant on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote,"#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA...Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03. Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21-year-old, you were destined)."

Harnaaz was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the event in Eilat, Israel. She brought home the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Extending heartfelt greetings to Harnaaz, Sushmita added, "May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you....MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family...bohut bohut Mubarak."

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She will also star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

