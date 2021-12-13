Left Menu

Thane-Palghar Lok Adalat: Over 10,600 cases settled, agreement amount totals Rs 52.46 cr

The MACT settled 255 matters and the amount involved was Rs 16.70 crore.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:35 IST
Thane-Palghar Lok Adalat: Over 10,600 cases settled, agreement amount totals Rs 52.46 cr
A total of 10,658 cases were settled with parties reaching an agreement to the tune of Rs 52.46 crore at a national 'lok nyayalaya' held here for Thane and Palghar districts, an official said on Monday.

The 'lok nyayalaya', which was inaugurated by Principal District Judge AJ Mantri, was held on Saturday and the matters settled comprised 7,269 pending cases and 3,389 per-litigation ones, a release from the DLSA said.

The cases included those being heard in the district, taluka, family, labour and co-operative courts. ''Settlements included Rs 44.11 crore towards pending cases and the rest related to pre litigation ones. The MACT settled 255 matters and the amount involved was Rs 16.70 crore. A sum of Rs 4.27 crore was collected from 255 persons as e-challan for traffic violations,'' said DLSA secretary Mangesh Deshpande.

