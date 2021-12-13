Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to be released on Netflix

The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Looop Lapeta' have opted for a digital route. The film will release on Netflix soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:45 IST
Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to be released on Netflix
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Looop Lapeta' have opted for a digital route. The film will release on Netflix soon. Sharing the update, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "Time is ticking, and it is time to run! Can't wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming soon, only on Netflix."

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, 'Looop Lapeta' is the Hindi-language remake of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic 'Run Lola Run' and the directorial feature debut of Aakash Bhatia. Talking about the film, Aakash said, "There's no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. I'm extremely excited about the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences. My approach has been to tightly hold on to the emotional core of our story and characters, while consciously playing with style and form. A powerhouse ensemble cast and crew made this project what it is. The creative collaborators in Kasbekar and Tanuj made for great producers on this debut journey. I'm elated that Netflix is the platform that the world gets to watch Looop Lapeta on."

'Looop Lapeta' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. (ANI)

