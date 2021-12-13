'Never chosen to do a film keeping my box office gains in mind': Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been basking in the success of his recent theatrical release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', on Monday, said he has never chosen a script thinking how much it will make at the box office. Speaking about his unconventional filmography, the 'Article 15' actor said, "Ever since my debut in 'Vicky Donor', I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is one such film in my filmography and I'm tremendously proud of it."

He further spoke about Abhishek Kapoor, the director of his latest release and added, "I'm lucky to have found a creative partner in Abhishek Kapoor (director of CKA) who too believed that there was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come." "I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don't think people expect anything safe from me. So, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I'm hardwired like that as a human being," Ayushmann continued.

The actor also stated that if he can start a conversation on bettering society, then he will do that in a heartbeat without thinking about the repercussions and added, "I have chosen films by listening to my heart and I will keep doing just that. I am an entertainer and I will try to engage people with my kind of cinema. I don't see myself changing course for anything." Ayushmann expressed hope that 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will make its rightful place in the history of Indian cinema because of its progressive intent to change society.

"I have always felt that we are a part of a progressive generation that wants to have a conversation about inclusivity. My belief system comes from my family and close friends who are vocal about the need to bring the nation's attention to subjects that need to be discussed on a pan India level. I'm really happy that I found the script of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and made the film with the purest of intentions. I hope the film has an incredible shelf life and entertains Indians worldwide," he said. Meanwhile, apart from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Ayushmann's projects include 'Doctor G', 'Action Hero' and 'Anek'. (ANI)

