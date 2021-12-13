Happiness Season 2: Why there is less possibility for its renewal? Know more!

After releasing the new apocalyptic urban TvN's thriller series, Happiness, it gets maximum hypes in the world of K-drama. It was premiered on November 5, 2021, and aired every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST) for 12 episodes. The series is close to its conclusion with two episodes left. Since then several viewers are wondering about Happiness Episode 13 or Happiness Season 2.

According to some viewers, it's really difficult to wrap up the drama within two episodes. Many fans in South Korea and across the globe believe that Happiness Season 2 would not be worked upon as the previous season already completed the story. According to them, there's nothing left to explore in the future. Besides, we all know that majority of the South Korean series end with a single season without going for the next. However, as of now, TvN has confirmed that there will be no Happiness Season 2.

According to the source from TvN per Pinlkvilla, "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system, Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled."

The South Korean Television series stars Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin as the leads. The storyline is probably inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The story starts from a newly constructed apartment in a large city where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The series depicts the psychological battle and the struggle for the survivors. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst and pupil of the eye will turn white, after that the infected patient attacks another person.

Gradually, the deadly virus has grasped the whole city. People are in a panic about the deadly virus. The infectious disease is spreading throughout the world, and the country is almost shut down. The world goes on high alert.

The three heroes Yoon Sae Bom (played by Han Hyo Joo), (Park Hyung Sik) and Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo Jin) are the protagonists who are out to combat the virus. They are continuously trying to save people from falling into the deadly grasps of the disease.

Yoon Sae Bom is a member of KP-SWAT, Special Operation Unit police squad. Jung Yi Hyun is a crime detective and Han Tae Seok is a retired lieutenant colonel presently working as an executive of a pharmaceutical company.

Happiness Season 2 ends with the drama's highest ratings ever. Currently, there is less possibility for Happiness Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on recent South Korean dramas.

