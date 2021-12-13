Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81; Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret' and more

Reuters reported on Friday that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden. 'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut Audiences didn't open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81; Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret' and more
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iconic Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernandez dies at 81

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, an emblematic figure of ranchera music, died on Sunday at the age of 81, according to a message posted on his official Instagram account. Fernandez died at 6:15 a.m. local time, the post said. He had been suffering medical complications after a fall at his home that injured his cervical spine and required an operation.

Willkommen: Oscar-winner Redmayne stars in London revival of 'Cabaret'

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes a return to London's West End in a new production of the musical "Cabaret", which opened on Sunday. Redmayne plays the role of Emcee, alongside stage and screen star Jessie Buckley, in the production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

Publicist was 'not associated with' Kanye West when she pressured election worker - West spokesperson

A publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia election worker to confess to false allegations of committing voting fraud was not "associated" with rap star Kanye West at the time she visited the worker, a representative for West said. Reuters reported on Friday that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

Audiences didn't open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen. "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That's cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless "West Side Story" endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021