Lara Dutta wishes a 'glorious reign' to Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, who had won the Miss Universe competition in the year 2000, on Monday shared her wishes for Harnaaz Sandhu, the 2021 winner of the beauty pageant.

Updated: 13-12-2021 18:36 IST
Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, who had won the Miss Universe competition in the year 2000, on Monday shared her wishes for Harnaaz Sandhu, the 2021 winner of the beauty pageant. Talking to ANI about Harnaaz's victory, Lara expressed her excitement and said, "I'm overjoyed and thrilled at Harnaaz's win at Miss Universe! She was a strong contender throughout and was an exemplary representative for India on the world stage!"

Giving her good wishes to Harnaaz for a bright future, she added, "After 21 long years it's a billion dreams come true! I wish her a glorious reign ahead and many great adventures as the new Miss Universe." Earlier in the day, after Harnaaz had won the competition, Lara took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!

Harnaaz, 21, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the 70th Miss Universe 21 title which was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz is also set to star in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'. (ANI)

