India's Harnaaz Sandhu is Miss Universe 2021, crown back in India after 21 years

Punjab’s very own Harnaaz Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years, her panacea for the stresses young woman face in response to the final question placing the final diamante in her crown.

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier -- actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former title holders.

The 70th edition of the event was held in Israel’s resort town of Eilat. Sandhu will move to New York City where she will live during her ‘reign’ and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside the Miss Universe Organisation.

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice she would give young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

''The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

''This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today,'' she said to thundering applause.

Sandhu, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration and started modelling when she was 17, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me,'' Sandhu, who wore a shimmery gown with a plunging neckline by trans designer Saisha Shinde, said.

''Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride,'' she said.

After the win, Sandhu said ''Chak De Phatte, India!'', a popular Punjabi phrase that roughly translates to ''Let's do this, India!'' Sandhu, who has worked in a few Punjabi films, including ''Yaara Diyan Poo Baran'' and ''Bai Ji Kuttange'', started her ramp journey early, winning the Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances from American singer JoJo.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Puerto Rican actor Adamari López, Brazilian model-actor Adriana Lima, American TV presenter and former beauty pageant Cheslie Kryst, former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, host Steve Harvey's step-daughter model Lori Harvey, Filipina actor and Miss Universe selection committee member Marian Rivera and American actor Rena Sofer.

“As a #MissUniverse Judge made the best decision. I can't stop crying... We did it India,” Rautela wrote on Instagram later.

This is the first time Israel has hosted the Miss Universe ceremony. The tourism ministry spending NIS 6.5 million ( nearly Rs 16 crore) to assist with the pageant.

As soon as Sandhu's name was announced as the title winner, celebrations broke out at her home in Punjab’s Kharar near Chandigarh with her parents Pritam Singh Sandhu and Dr Ravinder Kaur Sandhu sharing their happiness with the people in the area.

They are now looking forward to welcoming back their daughter with her favourite food of ''makke di roti''.

Ravinder Kaur, a gynaecologist, said she spoke to her daughter on Sunday evening and wished her best of luck. The elated mother said she advised her daughter to stay focused and leave everything to the Almighty. The daughter, in turn, said she would make them proud.

Her father added that they supported her completely.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also congratulated Sandhu on her win.

“Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!” Singh said in a tweet.

''Such a proud moment for India as the crown comes home after 21 years!'' added Kher on Twitter.

“Congratulations to 'Punjab Di Beti' #HarnaazSandhu for being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Your hard work & dedication are an inspiration for all the girls as well as the youth of our country. It's a proud moment for not only Punjab but the entire nation,” said former union minister and Bathina MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

In former Miss Universe Sen’s words, Sandhu is 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz', loosely translated as someone who made every Indian proud.

The ''Aarya'' star said 21-year-old Sandhu was ''destined'' to bring back the crown home after the long wait of 21 years.

She also expressed the hope that Sandhu enjoys ''every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you...'' “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse,” actor-producer Lara Dutta said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Chopra Jonas -- who won the Miss World title in 2000 -- tweeted, “And the New Miss Universe is... Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu... bringing the crown home after 21 years.” Dia Mirza, the winner of the Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 crown, said India was proud of her.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the video of Sandhu's winning moment on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the newly crowned Miss Universe on the feat.

Actor Raveena Tandon tweeted, "This is just fantastic! Congratulations #MissUniverse2021 #harnaazsandhu @HarnaazKaur #proudIndianwomen many congratulations."

