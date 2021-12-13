Left Menu

Gauahar Khan, Sharib Hashmi to come up with short film 'Sorry Bhaisaab'

Actors Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi are all set to come up with a short film titled 'Sorry Bhaisaab'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:38 IST
Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi in 'Sorry Bhaisaab' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Gauahar Khan and Sharib Hashmi are all set to come up with a short film titled 'Sorry Bhaisaab'. Directed and written by Suman Adhikary and Sumit Ghildiyal, 'Sorry Bhaisaab' will release on Amazon miniTV on December 16. It is an Arre Studio film.

Sharing the update, Gauahar took to Instagram and wrote, "One yellow envelope turned our world upside down. Want to know how? Watch my new short film #SorryBhaisaab on 16th DEC." According to Niyati Merchant, Co-Founder and COO, Arre, 'Sorry Bhaisaab' showcases the "desires and aspirations of a common middle-class family with a relatable plot."

"This short film is a very special project for us, as at Arre, we endeavour to narrate different and unique stories that touch audiences' hearts and entertain them thoroughly," she shared. The trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

