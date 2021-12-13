Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe crown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:37 IST
PM Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe crown
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe and extended best wishes to her for her future endeavours.

Punjab's Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

''Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier -- actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former title holders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021