Golden Globes 2022: Here's the complete list of nominations

Following months of controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. According to Variety, Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' and Focus Features' 'Belfast' have landed a leading seven nominations. HBO's 'Succession', a dynastic drama about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, topped all television shows with five nominations.

In the past, the honours would have been greeted with a stream of statements from filmmakers and stars expressing shock and delight about being recognized by the group. However, the HFPA is mired in a controversy over its lack of diversity and shoddy ethical practices that led NBC to cancel the telecast in 2022 and had top studios and stars pledging not to work with the group until it instituted reforms.

Earlier this year, the HFPA had come under fire for not having any Black members in its roughly 100-person organization, accepting expensive gifts to sway their votes and other unethical behaviour. Since then, the HFPA has diversified its ranks, revamped its bylaws, banned gifts, restricted paid travel and started undergoing significant foundational change. In a letter obtained by Variety last week, HFPA President Helen Hoehne revealed that the 2022 ceremony will be focused on the HFPA's philanthropic efforts, and she invited celebrities to participate in announcing the nominations, like typical years.

However, the 2022 Golden Globes will look different than usual years as a cloud still hangs over the HFPA. Hoehne revealed the nominations during a live stream that also featured Snoop Dogg reading out the group's selections for the best in television and film. In her remarks, Hoehne called 2021 "a year of change and reflection" for the group. Below is the complete nominations list:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy 'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO/HBO Max) 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Reservation Dogs' (FX on Hulu) 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Brian Cox ('Succession')

Lee Jung-jae ('Squid Game') Billy Porter ('Pose')

Jeremy Strong ('Succession') Omar Sy ('Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Jessica Chastain ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha') Elizabeth Olsen ('WandaVision')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid') Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown')

Best Director, Motion Picture Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast')

Jane Campion ('The Power of the Dog') Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Lost Daughter')

Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story') Denis Villeneuve ('Dune')

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Marion Cotillard ('Annette')

Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza') Jennifer Lawrence ('Don't Look Up')

Emma Stone ('Cruella') Rachel Zegler ('West Side Story')

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Mahershala Ali ('Swan Song')

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos') Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Will Smith ('King Richard') Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Best Television Series, Drama 'Lupin' (Netflix)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus) 'Pose' (FX)

'Squid Game' (Netflix) 'Succession' (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Uzo Aduba ('In Treatment')

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show') Christine Baranski ('The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale') Michaela Jae Rodriguez ('Pose')

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television Paul Bettany ('WandaVision')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage') Michael Keaton ('Dopesick')

Ewan McGregor ('Halston') Tahar Rahim ('The Serpent')

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Leonardo DiCaprio ('Don't Look Up')

Peter Dinklage ('Cyrano') Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick ... Boom!')

Cooper Hoffman ('Licorice Pizza') Anthony Ramos ('In the Heights')

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Jamie Dornan ('Belfast') Ciaran Hinds ('Belfast')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

Best Original Score, Motion Picture 'The French Dispatch' (Searchlight Pictures) -- Alexandre Desplat

'Encanto' (Walt Disney Pictures) -- Germaine Franco 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) -- Jonny Greenwood

'Parallel Mothers' (Sony Pictures Classic) -- Alberto Iglesias 'Dune' (Warner Bros.) -- Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Elle Fanning ('The Great') Issa Rae ('Insecure')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish') Jean Smart ('Hacks')

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television 'Dopesick' (Hulu)

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' (FX) 'Maid' (Netflix)

'Mare of Easttown' (HBO/HBO Max) 'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor, Television Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession') Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso') O Yeong-su ('Squid Game')

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy 'Cyrano' (MGM)

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix) 'Licorice Pizza' (MGM)

'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' (Netflix) 'West Side Story' (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture Caitriona Balfe ('Belfast')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard') Ruth Negga ('Passing')

Best Picture, Foreign Language 'Compartment No. 6' (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Finland, Russia, Germany

'Drive My Car' (Janus Films) -- Japan 'The Hand of God' (Netflix) -- Italy

'A Hero' (Amazon Studios) -- France, Iran 'Parallel Mothers' (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Spain

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Paul Thomas Anderson -- 'Licorice Pizza' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh -- 'Belfast' (Focus Features) Jane Campion -- 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix)

Adam McKay -- 'Don't Look Up' (Netflix) Aaron Sorkin -- 'Being the Ricardos' (Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter') Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci') Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')

Best Motion Picture, Drama 'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple) 'Dune' (Warner Bros.)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros.) 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

Nicholas Hoult ('The Great') Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building') Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso')

Best Supporting Actress, Television Jennifer Coolidge ('White Lotus')

Kaitlyn Dever ('Dopesick') Andie MacDowell ('Maid')

Sarah Snook ('Succession') Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Best Original Song, Motion Picture 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard' (Warner Bros.) -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson

'Dos Orugitas' from 'Encanto' (Walt Disney Pictures) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Down to Joy' from 'Belfast' (Focus Features) -- Van Morrison

'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' from 'Respect' (MGM/United Artists Releasing) -- Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die' (MGM/United Artists Releasing) -- Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated 'Encanto' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

'Flee' (Neon) 'Luca' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

'My Sunny Maad' (Totem Films) 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (Walt Disney Studios)

The Globes were once seen as an important bellwether for the Oscars, but it's unclear how influential they will prove this year. In a sign of their diminished relevance, the Critics Choice Association will announce its nominations just a few hours after the HFPA unveiled its own selections. That kind of pileup would have been unthinkable a few months ago, as per Variety. (ANI)

