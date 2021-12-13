Left Menu

Doja Cat pulls out of tour after testing positive for COVID-19

American rapper and songwriter Doja Cat has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, she's pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:42 IST
Doja Cat pulls out of tour after testing positive for COVID-19
Doja Cat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Doja Cat has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, she's pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a note posted on social media on Sunday, she shared, "As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour."

She continued, "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there." On Friday, she had announced that members on her production had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she cancelled her scheduled performances at just the New York City and Boston stops on the tour.

The pop star, nominated for eight 2022 Grammy Awards including album of the year (Planet Her) and song and record of the year for the SZA-assisted 'Kiss Me More', recently appeared at Jingle Ball concerts around the US, including dates in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021