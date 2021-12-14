Netflix India price drop: Here's how much it will cost you now

Netflix India has revised its plans to reach wider audiences, the video-streaming giant announced on Monday. The new plans with dropped prices will let you save up to 60 percent on your current plans.

It's happening! Everybody stay calm! 😱In case you missed it, you can now watch Netflix on any device at #HappyNewPrices. pic.twitter.com/My772r9ZIJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2021

Below are the new, lower prices for Netflix plans in India:

Mobile - Rs 149/month (previously Rs 199/mo)

- Rs 149/month (previously Rs 199/mo) Basic - Rs 199/month (previously Rs 499/mo)

- Rs 199/month (previously Rs 499/mo) Standard - Rs 499/month (previously Rs 649/mo)

- Rs 499/month (previously Rs 649/mo) Premium - Rs 649/month (previously Rs 799/mo)

"So whether you're watching with your family or just on your own, in the mood for a superhero tale (Minnal Murali), genre-bending series (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein), dramedy (Decoupled), family drama (Finding Anamika), thriller (Looop Lapeta) or comedy special (Kapil Sharma), along with films and series from across the world, there's something for everyone. No matter your mood, tastes or plan, whether you love red or green jumpsuits, we've got you covered. At happy new prices," Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Netflix India's new plans are now available to everyone.