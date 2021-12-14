Left Menu

'Parasite' actor Park So-Dam diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer

South Korean actor who played one of the lead roles in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite', was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and has undergone surgery.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 12:27 IST
'Parasite' actor Park So-Dam diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer
Park So-Dam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

South Korean actor who played one of the lead roles in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite', was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and has undergone surgery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old South Korean actor's agency, Artist Company, released a statement to South Korean media that Park had been diagnosed with cancer following a regular health check and that she has undergone surgery.

The company informed that due to the surgery and recovery time, Park will skip promotional events for her latest action film 'Special Cargo'. It is also speculated that filming on Park's next film, 'Ghost' might also get delayed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021