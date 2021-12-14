'Parasite' actor Park So-Dam diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer

South Korean actor who played one of the lead roles in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite', was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer and has undergone surgery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old South Korean actor's agency, Artist Company, released a statement to South Korean media that Park had been diagnosed with cancer following a regular health check and that she has undergone surgery.

The company informed that due to the surgery and recovery time, Park will skip promotional events for her latest action film 'Special Cargo'. It is also speculated that filming on Park's next film, 'Ghost' might also get delayed. (ANI)

