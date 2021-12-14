Left Menu

Karan Johar, Kajol celebrate 20 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Though it feels like yesterday, this Tuesday marks two decades of the release of the cult film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:56 IST
Still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Though it feels like yesterday, this Tuesday marks two decades of the release of the cult film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

To celebrate this special day, Karan Johar shared a video tribute, thanking all members of the cast, crew and fans for all the love and appreciation for the film. The video incorporated various scenes from the film and also BTS moments from filming.

In the tribute video, Karan praised the members of the cast -- "the icons" as he called them. He further thanked the remarkable crew members for their contributions that made the film one of its kind. He added the caption, "Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!"

Kajol also took to her Instagram handle and posted a Reel, featuring her character Anjali. She began the video by saying, "Is it me, am I the drama," followed by full-on dramatic moments of Anjali.

She added in the caption, "Ok maybe I am! #20YearsOfK3G" 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs making a lasting mark among the audience. (ANI)

