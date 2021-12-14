Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:58 IST
Salman Khan to host 2022 edition of IIFA in Abu Dhabi
Salman Khan Image Credit: ANI
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Tuesday announced its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on March 18 and 19, 2022.

Superstar Salman Khan will host IIFA 2022 at Yas Island's state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena.

It will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and TourismAbu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of magnetic experiences, a press release from IIFA stated.

''Commemorating the 75th year of India's independence and the UAE's year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema's finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world,'' it added.

Khan said the latest edition of IIFA will be a grand celebration at one of his favourite destinations.

''It will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India's independence and UAE's 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration. ''Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally,'' the superstar said in a statement.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said hosting the IIFA Awards underlines the ''key strategic position'' the Indian market occupies for the emirate. ''In addition, we have enjoyed a great bond with India's movie industry, that has for many years been attracted to the UAE capital by our high-quality infrastructure, so the addition of the IIFA to Abu Dhabi's calendar of events aligns perfectly with our 5-year strategy to develop the cultural and creative industries. ''Hosting an event such as this also demonstrates the UAE capital's appeal for attracting internationally-renowned entertainment, and the confidence organizers have in the emirate's superior facilities, expertise and stringent health and safety protocols,'' Al Hosani said in a statement.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said it is an honour for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

''Hosting this much anticipated event reinforces Yas Island's position as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business and Abu Dhabi's place on the world tourism and entertainment map.'' Continuing their partnership for the seventh consecutive edition of IIFA, NEXA will be collaborating with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi for the star-studded event.

