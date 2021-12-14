Left Menu

Got very emotional after watching '83' trailer, let's wait for its release:Kapil Dev

In a recent promotional event, former India captain Kapil Dev talked about the upcoming film '83' that revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win and also about his early struggles with the English language.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:25 IST
Kapil Dev, '83' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As a celebrity guest, Dev recently attended the Indian launch of Burlington English, the global education conglomerate, which aims to collaborate with schools, institutions, school leaders, and entrepreneurs across the country to provide high-quality English language learning material and programmes driven by pedagogy and supported by technology. During the event, the 62-year-old shared his thoughts about the upcoming movie '83' that portrays India's World Cup win in 1983, on the silver screen.

"Ater watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released." Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Speaking about Ranveer and the whole cast, Dev said, "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough." Dev was named by Wisden as the Indian cricketer of the century in 2002. He holds the record of being the youngest cricket captain to win the world cup at the age of 24 years.

During the 1978-1979 season, Dev was far from being fluent in English. Speaking about how he combats his fears about the language, he said, "You will come to know that better once the movie releases. I still don't know the language that much, but I know the language to communicate. That's more important for me. I still learn a new word daily." Speaking about '83', the Kabir Khan directorial also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24. (ANI)

